Fed's Clarida: US outlook very very positive and could hit 7%

  • US Outlook very very positive and could hit 7%
  • Most recent employment report highlighted near-term uncertainty in labor market
  • CPI number for April very unpleasant surprise
  • Baseline case remains for transitory inflation
  • If upper pressure proves persistent Fed would act to bring it down
  • Pace of labor market improvement will pick up
  • Will take time to get ClearCase of how demand and supply will balance in the economy
  • There will come a time in upcoming meetings where the Fed can discuss scaling back the pace of asset purchases. That is not the focus now
  • Scaling asset purchases will depend upon the flow of data
  • Reopening the economy is putting some upward pressure on inflation
  • Fed needs to acknowledge there is a risk case on both sides of inflation
  • Fed is more outcome-based than outlook base
  • Current data consistent still with well anchored inflation expectations
  • Putting a lot of weight on inflation expectations
  • Important to look at wages, productivity, along with employment and labor participation.
  • Does not look at crypto as a substitute for money or a store of value or medium of exchange.
  • Thinks financial stability risks are now manageable
