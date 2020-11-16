Fed's Daly and Clarida scheduled to speak ahead

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

SF Fed President Mary Daly is a voting member in 2021.  Clarida is on the Board of Governors  

San Francisco Fed Pres. Mary Daly is scheduled to speak at 1:45 PM ET/1845 GMT on building a more inclusive economy.

Later at the top of the Federal Reserve Governor Richard Clarida discusses the economic outlook.

Daly is not a voting member in 2020 but will be a voting member starting in 2021. Clarida as a Federal Reserve governor has a permanent vote at FOMC meetings.
