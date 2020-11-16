Fed's Daly and Clarida scheduled to speak ahead
SF Fed President Mary Daly is a voting member in 2021. Clarida is on the Board of GovernorsSan Francisco Fed Pres. Mary Daly is scheduled to speak at 1:45 PM ET/1845 GMT on building a more inclusive economy.
Later at the top of the Federal Reserve Governor Richard Clarida discusses the economic outlook.
