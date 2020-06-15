Fed's Daly: Central bank needs to be prepared to do more to support economy
San Francisco Fed Pres. Mary Davy speaking
Comments are in line with the Fed's decision last week and once again calls on fiscal policy makers to continue stimulation.
- Federal Reserve needs to be prepared to do more to support economy if needed
- Keeping current a highly accommodative policy until economy has largely recovered what's been lost
- With inflation low, Fed can seek upside potential of the full employment goal
- Fiscal policy makers must commit to sustained investment in an economic future
- Much more will be needed than trillions already spent on emergency economic relief
- Low interest rates mean public spending is relatively cheap, easy to finance
- Pay off from public spending potentially huge
- Calls for public investments in health infrastructure access, care
- Calls for more public investment in education, digital infrastructure