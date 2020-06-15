Fed's Daly: Central bank needs to be prepared to do more to support economy

San Francisco Fed Pres. Mary Davy speaking





Federal Reserve needs to be prepared to do more to support economy if needed



Keeping current a highly accommodative policy until economy has largely recovered what's been lost



With inflation low, Fed can seek upside potential of the full employment goal



Fiscal policy makers must commit to sustained investment in an economic future



Much more will be needed than trillions already spent on emergency economic relief



Low interest rates mean public spending is relatively cheap, easy to finance



Pay off from public spending potentially huge



Calls for public investments in health infrastructure access, care



Calls for more public investment in education, digital infrastructure



Comments are in line with the Fed's decision last week and once again calls on fiscal policy makers to continue stimulation.