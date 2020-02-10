Fed's Daly: Coronavirus impact on US economy has been limited

Feds Daly speaking on the economy/policy

San Francisco Feds Mary Daly saiys:
  • expects new coronavirus to impact China's growth for a couple of quarters at least 
  • watching new coronavirus to see if it had any longer deeper effects than currently expect
  • impact on US economy of new coronavirus epidemic has been limited
  • average inflation targeting has some appeal from me
  • barring a material change in the outlook she is comfortable where policy is
  • slow wage growth shows we have more room to run with the economy
