Fed's Daly: Expects bar for the taper to be met by the end of this year

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

San Francisco Fed Pres. Daly speaking.  Daly is a voting member in 2021

Mary C DaLY
SF Fed President Daly is on the wires saying:
  • Had been quite a bit of progress and momentum on employment
  • Expects bar for taper to be met by the end of the year
  • We are a long way from raising rates
  • Don't think we will meet rate hike criteria next year, though if we do it would a tremendous win for the economy
  • With over 6M Americans on labor market sidelines, appropriate to wait to see how things go.
  • Collective sense of disappointment that regional Fed president financial disclosures are a distraction from focus on dual mandate goals
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose