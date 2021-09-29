Fed's Daly: Expects bar for the taper to be met by the end of this year
San Francisco Fed Pres. Daly speaking. Daly is a voting member in 2021
SF Fed President Daly is on the wires saying:
- Had been quite a bit of progress and momentum on employment
- Expects bar for taper to be met by the end of the year
- We are a long way from raising rates
- Don't think we will meet rate hike criteria next year, though if we do it would a tremendous win for the economy
- With over 6M Americans on labor market sidelines, appropriate to wait to see how things go.
- Collective sense of disappointment that regional Fed president financial disclosures are a distraction from focus on dual mandate goals