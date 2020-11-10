Fed's Daly: Fed's policy is in a really good place

San Francisco said president Mary Daly speaking on CNBC

I expect slower pace of growth ahead



Fed's policy is in a really good place



fiscal support is critical



need to continue to support American people as we move through this virus



vaccine is welcome news, but rising cases are top priority



economy would have a slower growth in the absence of fiscal aid



Fed's policy tools are powerful



we have flexibility to deal with whatever happens



Fed is discussing what more should be done and what more might be needed

Fed's Daly is not a voting member in 2020 but is a voting member in 2021





