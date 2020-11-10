Fed's Daly: Fed's policy is in a really good place

San Francisco said president Mary Daly speaking on CNBC

  • I expect slower pace of growth ahead
  • Fed's policy is in a really good place
  • fiscal support is critical
  • need to continue to support American people as we move through this virus
  • vaccine is welcome news, but rising cases are top priority
  • economy would have a slower growth in the absence of fiscal aid
  • Fed's policy tools are powerful
  • we have flexibility to deal with whatever happens
  • Fed is discussing what more should be done and what more might be needed
Fed's Daly is not a voting member in 2020 but is a voting member in 2021

