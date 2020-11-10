Fed's Daly: Fed's policy is in a really good place
San Francisco said president Mary Daly speaking on CNBC
- I expect slower pace of growth ahead
- Fed's policy is in a really good place
- fiscal support is critical
- need to continue to support American people as we move through this virus
- vaccine is welcome news, but rising cases are top priority
- economy would have a slower growth in the absence of fiscal aid
- Fed's policy tools are powerful
- we have flexibility to deal with whatever happens
- Fed is discussing what more should be done and what more might be needed
Fed's Daly is not a voting member in 2020 but is a voting member in 2021