Fed’s Daly is concerned about the frequency of Federal Reserve market interventions

Mary Daly is head of the San Francisco Federal Reserve branch, earlier comments here:

The Wall Street Journal have a bit of a recap up on her remarks, focusing on those she made regarding Fed intervention in markets:

"The frequency and scale of our interventions is concerning,"

"Without changes to our financial infrastructure, the Federal Reserve may regularly be called to step in to stabilize markets during turbulent periods,"

"and not just for 100-year floods like Covid-19, but for more typical disruptions associated with average shocks to the global and domestic economy."

Fair comments indeed. The 'Fed put' is a reliable, comforting warm blanket for the market ... and its leading to financial instability. And a huge party of course ;-)












