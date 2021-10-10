Fed's Daly: Longer bottlenecks with high spending would mean inflation

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Daly on CBS' 'Face the Nation'

  • Jobs market has had ups and downs, it's too soon to say it's stalling
  • Inflation is directly related to covid
  • If we continue to have bottlenecks and we keep spending, we will have more inflation
  • We see consumers try to get out early for holiday shopping
  • Expects continued delays and upward pressure on holiday-related prices
The confidence regarding transitory inflation has disappeared. Daly is still a dove but you can sense that the doves are having some sleepless nights.

