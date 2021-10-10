Fed's Daly: Longer bottlenecks with high spending would mean inflation

Jobs market has had ups and downs, it's too soon to say it's stalling

Inflation is directly related to covid

If we continue to have bottlenecks and we keep spending, we will have more inflation

We see consumers try to get out early for holiday shopping

Expects continued delays and upward pressure on holiday-related prices

The confidence regarding transitory inflation has disappeared. Daly is still a dove but you can sense that the doves are having some sleepless nights.

