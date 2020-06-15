Fed's Daly: I expect our current stance to continue until the economy has largely recovered what’s been lost

Comments from Daly:

Yield curve control is not currently a first-choice tool, would use other proven policy tools first

Commercial and real estate sector worth watching

With the current low inflation environment expected to continue, we can once again search for the upside potential of our full employment goal.

We were in an environment of low interest rates - and that is expected to continue for the foreseeable future.



The speech is a manifesto for massive government spending financed by the Fed.