Fed's Daly: I expect our current stance to continue until the economy has largely recovered what’s been lost
Comments from Daly:
The speech is a manifesto for massive government spending financed by the Fed.
- Yield curve control is not currently a first-choice tool, would use other proven policy tools first
- Commercial and real estate sector worth watching
- With the current low inflation environment expected to continue, we can once again search for the upside potential of our full employment goal.
- We were in an environment of low interest rates - and that is expected to continue for the foreseeable future.