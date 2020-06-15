Fed's Daly: I expect our current stance to continue until the economy has largely recovered what’s been lost

Author: Adam Button

Comments from Daly:

  • Yield curve control is not currently a first-choice tool, would use other proven policy tools first
  • Commercial and real estate sector worth watching
  • With the current low inflation environment expected to continue, we can once again search for the upside potential of our full employment goal.
  • We were in an environment of low interest rates - and that is expected to continue for the foreseeable future.
The speech is a manifesto for massive government spending financed by the Fed.
