Fed's Daly: Not leaning one way or the other on July rate decision
Well, that's not much help is it?
:-D
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly> the following headlines via Reuters:
- She is not leaning one way or the other on July interest rate decision
- Too early to tell if economy needs additional stimulus to get to above-trend growth
- US economy needs above-trend growth to boost inflation
- 'Real-side' data has come in a little bit stronger than expected
- She sees no clouds looming on consumer spending, healthy labour market
- Her business contacts feel uncertain, but have not switched to 'storm cloud' plan
- Sees potpourri of headwinds, including trade, mood, uncertainty, global slowdown
- Jury still out on whether headwinds are strong enough to knock economy to below-trend growth
- Business behaviour is leading indicator on where economy is heading
- Asked if rates will be lower by year's end, says she will learn a lot in next two months