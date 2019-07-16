Fed's Daly: Not leaning one way or the other on July rate decision

Well, that's not much help is it?

:-D

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly> the following headlines via Reuters:

She is not leaning one way or the other on July interest rate decision

Too early to tell if economy needs additional stimulus to get to above-trend growth

US economy needs above-trend growth to boost inflation

'Real-side' data has come in a little bit stronger than expected

She sees no clouds looming on consumer spending, healthy labour market

Her business contacts feel uncertain, but have not switched to 'storm cloud' plan

Sees potpourri of headwinds, including trade, mood, uncertainty, global slowdown

Jury still out on whether headwinds are strong enough to knock economy to below-trend growth

Business behaviour is leading indicator on where economy is heading

Asked if rates will be lower by year's end, says she will learn a lot in next two months











