Fed's Daly: Not leaning one way or the other on July rate decision

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Well, that's not much help is it?

:-D

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly> the following headlines via Reuters: 

  • She is not leaning one way or the other on July interest rate decision
  • Too early to tell if economy needs additional stimulus to get to above-trend growth
  • US economy needs above-trend growth to boost inflation
  • 'Real-side' data has come in a little bit stronger than expected
  • She sees no clouds looming on consumer spending, healthy labour market
  • Her business contacts feel uncertain, but have not switched to 'storm cloud' plan
  • Sees potpourri of headwinds, including trade, mood, uncertainty, global slowdown
  • Jury still out on whether headwinds are strong enough to knock economy to below-trend growth
  • Business behaviour is leading indicator on where economy is heading
  • Asked if rates will be lower by year's end, says she will learn a lot in next two months


