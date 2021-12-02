Fed's Daly: Older workers/women with children will be able to return to the labor market eventually

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

San Francisco Fed's Daly also speaking

San Francisco _Fed's Daly also speaking
San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly is also speaking. Daly is a voting member on the FOMC in 2021. As such she will have a vote with regard to increasing the taper at the next meeting.  Headlines are starting to trickle in from her talk. Focus will be on her willingness to increase the taper/rate hike timetable.

  • Thinks more older workers and women with children will be able to return to the labor market eventually
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose