Fed's Daly: Older workers/women with children will be able to return to the labor market eventually

San Francisco Fed's Daly also speaking







Thinks more older workers and women with children will be able to return to the labor market eventually

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly is also speaking. Daly is a voting member on the FOMC in 2021. As such she will have a vote with regard to increasing the taper at the next meeting. Headlines are starting to trickle in from her talk. Focus will be on her willingness to increase the taper/rate hike timetable.