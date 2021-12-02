Fed's Daly: Older workers/women with children will be able to return to the labor market eventually
San Francisco Fed's Daly also speaking
San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly is also speaking. Daly is a voting member on the FOMC in 2021. As such she will have a vote with regard to increasing the taper at the next meeting. Headlines are starting to trickle in from her talk. Focus will be on her willingness to increase the taper/rate hike timetable.
- Thinks more older workers and women with children will be able to return to the labor market eventually