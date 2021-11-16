More again from Fed's Daly - says has a strong bias to stick to the current planned taper pace

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Mary Daly is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. Daly spoke earlier:

  •  I have a strong bias to stick to current taper pace 
  • if we hadn't had delta, I'd be thinking about raising rates; but that's not where we are
  • if inflation is still high once pandemic subsides, that's a different conversation 
  • after taper, the next step is forward guidance, to get that better aligned with the economic outlook

