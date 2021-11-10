Fed's Daly says inflation is eye-popping but transitory
Comments from the SF Fed President on Bloomberg TV
- Inflation is not expect to persist at these rates once covid-19 is behind us
- Even though it's temporary, high inflation hurts
- We have a challenge right now
- It's premature to start altering the path or expectations of when the Fed should raise rates
- She's watching inflation expectations
- The number of missing jobs also has my attention
- Uncertainty requires us to watch with vigilance
- It would be premature to start asking if we should quicken the taper
Daly is not going to be the first Fed member to hit the panic button. Daly spoke yesterday and much of this is a repeat.