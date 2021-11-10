Fed's Daly says inflation is eye-popping but transitory

Inflation is not expect to persist at these rates once covid-19 is behind us

Even though it's temporary, high inflation hurts

We have a challenge right now

It's premature to start altering the path or expectations of when the Fed should raise rates

She's watching inflation expectations

The number of missing jobs also has my attention

Uncertainty requires us to watch with vigilance

It would be premature to start asking if we should quicken the taper



Daly is not going to be the first Fed member to hit the panic button. Daly spoke yesterday and much of this is a repeat.

