Fed's Daly says is bullish on economic rebound

Mary Daly is president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve branch, speaking in an interview with Bloomberg TV 

  • says the Fed is seeing a lift to the economy, which is positive and welcome
  • expects a sharp rebound in activity and she is bullish on the rebound
  • the economy is shaping up in a positive way, but risks do remain 
  • there are real pockets of weakness, concern exist across the US
  • must see, not just expect, substantial further progress
  • expect a little inflation pick up, but transitory

I bolded those two snippets, this is the Fed script right now. 
