Fed's Daly says is bullish on economic rebound
Mary Daly is president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve branch, speaking in an interview with Bloomberg TV
- says the Fed is seeing a lift to the economy, which is positive and welcome
- expects a sharp rebound in activity and she is bullish on the rebound
- the economy is shaping up in a positive way, but risks do remain
- there are real pockets of weakness, concern exist across the US
- must see, not just expect, substantial further progress
- expect a little inflation pick up, but transitory
I bolded those two snippets, this is the Fed script right now.