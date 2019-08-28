Fed's Daly says need fiscal and monetary policy to work together

Mary Daly is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. Speaking at the RBNZ / IMF conference in New Zealand.

In the Q&A session now after her earlier speech:
  • Challenging to get the policies to work together
  • we are going to need fiscal and monetary policy to work together 
  • convinced that forward guidance is an effective tool, says its more effective than QE
