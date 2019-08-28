Fed's Daly says need fiscal and monetary policy to work together
Mary Daly is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. Speaking at the RBNZ / IMF conference in New Zealand.
In the Q&A session now after her earlier speech:
Fed's Daly: Says she is 'biased' toward running economy hot, given low inflation, uncertainty over 'full employment'
- Challenging to get the policies to work together
- we are going to need fiscal and monetary policy to work together
- convinced that forward guidance is an effective tool, says its more effective than QE