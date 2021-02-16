Fed's Daly says unwanted inflation is not a practical risk right now

Too-high inflation is not a risk to think about at the moment

The pressures on inflation are downward

I don't think we have unwanted inflation around the corner

'Fear' of inflation could cost millions of jobs

We should be less fearful about inflation around the corner



This is an interesting turn on inflation. They're going to talk about 'unwanted' inflation and 'transitory' inflation.







To counter her point, not tackling inflation early could also cost millions of jobs.

