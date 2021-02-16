Fed's Daly says unwanted inflation is not a practical risk right now
Comments from the SF Fed President
- Too-high inflation is not a risk to think about at the moment
- The pressures on inflation are downward
- I don't think we have unwanted inflation around the corner
- 'Fear' of inflation could cost millions of jobs
- We should be less fearful about inflation around the corner
This is an interesting turn on inflation. They're going to talk about 'unwanted' inflation and 'transitory' inflation.
To counter her point, not tackling inflation early could also cost millions of jobs.