Fed's Daly says unwanted inflation is not a practical risk right now

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the SF Fed President

  • Too-high inflation is not a risk to think about at the moment
  • The pressures on inflation are downward
  • I don't think we have unwanted inflation around the corner
  • 'Fear' of inflation could cost millions of jobs
  • We should be less fearful about inflation around the corner
This is an interesting turn on inflation. They're going to talk about 'unwanted' inflation and 'transitory' inflation.

To counter her point, not tackling inflation early could also cost millions of jobs.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose