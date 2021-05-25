Feds Daly: Sees underlying strength in the economy

Fed Daly speaking. She is a voting member in 2021









The San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly is speaking on CNBC and says:

Sees underlying strength and economy. Bullish on the fall

Will need to ride through economic data volatility



Transitory isn't about timing, it's about what's driving the increases in inflation



Firmly in transitory in view on inflation.

No sign that long-term prices are rising in a way that is continuous



House prices are supported by strong economy.

Expects housing prices to moderate



We are talking about talking about tapering



Right now policy is in a very good place.



The Fed need to be patient

We have not seen the substantial further progress just yet



Looking forward to the fall to see data come back and be more steady



Daly is sitting steady. Not concerned about inflation. Expects growth to pick up.