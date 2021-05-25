Feds Daly: Sees underlying strength in the economy

Fed Daly speaking. She is a voting member in 2021

San Francisco Pres. Mary daily

The San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly is speaking on CNBC and says:
  • Sees underlying strength and economy. Bullish on the fall
  • Will need to ride through economic data volatility
  • Transitory isn't about timing, it's about what's driving the increases in inflation
  • Firmly in transitory in view on inflation.
  • No sign that long-term prices are rising in a way that is continuous
  • House prices are supported by strong economy.
  • Expects housing prices to moderate
  • We are talking about talking about tapering
  • Right now policy is in a very good place.
  • The Fed need to be patient
  • We have not seen the substantial further progress just yet
  • Looking forward to the fall to see data come back and be more steady
Daly is sitting steady. Not concerned about inflation.  Expects growth to pick up.  
