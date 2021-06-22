Fed's Daly speaks about risks from climate change; no comments on mon pol
Comments from Mary Daly
- Large swaths of nation and range of industries are vulnerable to disruption from climate change
- Rise in savings as a precaution against climate could reduced neutral rate of interest
- Climate risk could reduce labor productivity but could also lead to increased investments
- Rapid transition towards green tech could put considerable upward pressure on employment and prices
This isn't market moving.