Fed's Daly: We are going to need repeated months of good data, not there yet

Mary Daly is head of the San Francisco Federal Reserve branch, earlier comments here: 

Even more following now:

  •  is hopeful, bullish, optimistic on economy, but want to see it in the data before making policy
  • says we are going to need repeated months of good data; we are not there yet
  • will watch a range of underlying inflation measures to look for signs of gradual pickup
  • says don't see worrisome signs on wage gains; a little wage growth would be a good thing
  • says need to be 'diligent' about bringing workers back to labor market

Daly not hinting at all on tapering nor any other winding back of accommodative policy - pretty much the official script for now from the Fed.  

