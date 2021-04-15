Fed's Daly: We are going to need repeated months of good data, not there yet

Mary Daly is head of the San Francisco Federal Reserve branch, earlier comments here:

Even more following now:

is hopeful, bullish, optimistic on economy, but want to see it in the data before making policy

says we are going to need repeated months of good data; we are not there yet

will watch a range of underlying inflation measures to look for signs of gradual pickup

says don't see worrisome signs on wage gains; a little wage growth would be a good thing

says need to be 'diligent' about bringing workers back to labor market Summary Headlines via Reuters. Summary Headlines via Reuters.





Daly not hinting at all on tapering nor any other winding back of accommodative policy - pretty much the official script for now from the Fed.



