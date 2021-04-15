Fed's Daly: We are going to need repeated months of good data, not there yet
Mary Daly is head of the San Francisco Federal Reserve branch, earlier comments here:
- is hopeful, bullish, optimistic on economy, but want to see it in the data before making policy
- says we are going to need repeated months of good data; we are not there yet
- will watch a range of underlying inflation measures to look for signs of gradual pickup
- says don't see worrisome signs on wage gains; a little wage growth would be a good thing
- says need to be 'diligent' about bringing workers back to labor market
Daly not hinting at all on tapering nor any other winding back of accommodative policy - pretty much the official script for now from the Fed.