Fed's Evans: US has been able to return to about 90% of precrisis economy

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Chicago Fed Pres. Charlie Evans speaking in a virtual webinar. Evans is not a voting member on the FOMC this year
  • What has surprised him the most is that the US has been able to return to about 90% of precrisis economy
  • He is surprise that even as Covid 19 death toll rises, he has marked up his growth forecast
  • Expects unemployment rates to fall to 7% to 7.5% by the end of the year
  • Says inflaiton will continue to be a challenge.  Will underrun 2% for a number of years
  • Every week and month without renewing fiscal support risks a longer period of slow growth if not outright recessionary dynamics
  • His outlook is premised on at least $500 Billion perhaps $1T of additional support 
  • A bigger overshoot on 2% inflation means you would get an average of 2% inflation more quickly
  • Would need to have more Fed committee discussion about asset purchases
  • QE is even more complicated now then back in 2012 in rates were higher
  • Fed has more to discuss in terms of further QE

