Fed's Evans: US has been able to return to about 90% of precrisis economy

Chicago Fed Pres. Charlie Evans speaking





What has surprised him the most is that the US has been able to return to about 90% of precrisis economy



He is surprise that even as Covid 19 death toll rises, he has marked up his growth forecast



Expects unemployment rates to fall to 7% to 7.5% by the end of the year

Says inflaiton will continue to be a challenge. Will underrun 2% for a number of years

Every week and month without renewing fiscal support risks a longer period of slow growth if not outright recessionary dynamics

His outlook is premised on at least $500 Billion perhaps $1T of additional support

A bigger overshoot on 2% inflation means you would get an average of 2% inflation more quickly



Would need to have more Fed committee discussion about asset purchases



QE is even more complicated now then back in 2012 in rates were higher



Fed has more to discuss in terms of further QE







Chicago Fed Pres. Charlie Evans speaking in a virtual webinar. Evans is not a voting member on the FOMC this year