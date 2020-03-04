Fed's Evans: Doesn't expect a large coronavirus impact to US GDP at this point

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Whoever is paying this guy's salary is getting value for the dollar today … he hasn't stopped!

More now:
  • says should expect an economic bounceback unless coronavirus proves much more virulent
  • says no reason to think there will be a lasting effect on business or consumer confidence
  • says he is comfortable with where policy is and any "reflation" that might come along with it should inflation move higher
  • says he does not expect a large coronavirus impact to u.s. gdp at this point
  • says he is prepared to open work-at-home options for his staff or limit travel if necessary as a health precaution
  • says many, many people also responsible for responding to virus, all fed can do is "adjust financial conditions modestly" 
Headlines via Reuters 


