Fed's Evans: Economic recovery is 'very uneven'
Comments from the Chicago Fed President in a virtual discussion
- Says he's somewhat optimistic about the recovery next year
- Unemployment could come down to about 5.5% by end 2021
- Fiscal policy will play an important role
- Says he's reasonably confident that economy will maintain momentum next year
- Need to be careful not to prematurely raise rates
- Says he's focused on economy's momentum in the spring
- Fed could do more accommodation if needed
- Says he's not bothered by 2.50-2.75% inflation for a year
This is a generally-upbeat take.