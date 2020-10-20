Fed's Evans: Economic recovery is 'very uneven'

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the Chicago Fed President in a virtual discussion

Fed Evans
  • Says he's somewhat optimistic about the recovery next year
  • Unemployment could come down to about 5.5% by end 2021
  • Fiscal policy will play an important role
  • Says he's reasonably confident that economy will maintain momentum next year
  • Need to be careful not to prematurely raise rates
  • Says he's focused on economy's momentum in the spring
  • Fed could do more accommodation if needed
  • Says he's not bothered by 2.50-2.75% inflation for a year
This is a generally-upbeat take.
 
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose