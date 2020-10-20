Fed's Evans: Economic recovery is 'very uneven'

Says he's somewhat optimistic about the recovery next year

Unemployment could come down to about 5.5% by end 2021

Fiscal policy will play an important role

Says he's reasonably confident that economy will maintain momentum next year

Need to be careful not to prematurely raise rates

Says he's focused on economy's momentum in the spring

Fed could do more accommodation if needed

Says he's not bothered by 2.50-2.75% inflation for a year



This is a generally-upbeat take.

