Fed's Evans: Economy 'quite a way to go' before reaching goals

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the Chicago Fed President
  • Fed policy is likely on hold for some time
  • Very optimistic on growth prospects
  • The employment mandate is 'within sight'
  • Achieving inflation goal may prove more difficult
  • Long way to go before economy returns to pre-pandemic veracity
  • Outlook is more positive than just a few months ago
  • Expects some further pickup of inflation in the coming months
  • Would not be concerned about persistent high inflation unless we saw outsized movements in financial market pricing at the longer end or in surveys
  • Conditions for 'substantial further progress' will not be met for a while
That's right out of the hymn book. Evans is a good guy to listen to for shifts at the core of the Fed. He's a team player.

