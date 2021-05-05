Fed's Evans: Economy 'quite a way to go' before reaching goals

Fed policy is likely on hold for some time

Very optimistic on growth prospects

The employment mandate is 'within sight'

Achieving inflation goal may prove more difficult

Long way to go before economy returns to pre-pandemic veracity

Outlook is more positive than just a few months ago

Expects some further pickup of inflation in the coming months

Would not be concerned about persistent high inflation unless we saw outsized movements in financial market pricing at the longer end or in surveys

Conditions for 'substantial further progress' will not be met for a while

That's right out of the hymn book. Evans is a good guy to listen to for shifts at the core of the Fed. He's a team player.

