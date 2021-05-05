Fed's Evans: Economy 'quite a way to go' before reaching goals
Comments from the Chicago Fed President
- Fed policy is likely on hold for some time
- Very optimistic on growth prospects
- The employment mandate is 'within sight'
- Achieving inflation goal may prove more difficult
- Long way to go before economy returns to pre-pandemic veracity
- Outlook is more positive than just a few months ago
- Expects some further pickup of inflation in the coming months
- Would not be concerned about persistent high inflation unless we saw outsized movements in financial market pricing at the longer end or in surveys
- Conditions for 'substantial further progress' will not be met for a while
That's right out of the hymn book. Evans is a good guy to listen to for shifts at the core of the Fed. He's a team player.