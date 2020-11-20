Fed's Evans: Emergency facilities have been very helpful

Calls Treasury decision on Fed programs 'disappointing'

It would be good to have more support coming from all directions

We're in a good place at the moment to see how things play out

Says he's looking towards the spring

Notes that operation twist was about as effective as QE2



There is a growing debate about the Fed doing more as soon as December but Evans is putting the brakes on that.







Mnuchin will be on CNBC at the top of the hour.

