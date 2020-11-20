Fed's Evans: Emergency facilities have been very helpful

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the Chicago Fed President on CNBC

  • Calls Treasury decision on Fed programs 'disappointing'
  • It would be good to have more support coming from all directions
  • We're in a good place at the moment to see how things play out
  • Says he's looking towards the spring
  • Notes that operation twist was about as effective as QE2
There is a growing debate about the Fed doing more as soon as December but Evans is putting the brakes on that.

Mnuchin will be on CNBC at the top of the hour.

