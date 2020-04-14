Fed's Evans: Even in a best-case scenario, US and global economies will be impaired
Comments from Evans
The market is laser-focused on the reopening right now because it's so tough to predict what the post-pandemic world will look like.
- Even under best-case scenario the US and global economy will be less prosperous coming out of this crisis than going into it
- It seems likely more resources will be needed to support the economy
- Repeats that US will recover in second half of the year but there's a risk of delays