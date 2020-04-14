Fed's Evans: Even in a best-case scenario, US and global economies will be impaired

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Evans

  • Even under best-case scenario the US and global economy will be less prosperous coming out of this crisis than going into it
  • It seems likely more resources will be needed to support the economy
  • Repeats that US will recover in second half of the year but there's a risk of delays
The market is laser-focused on the reopening right now because it's so tough to predict what the post-pandemic world will look like.
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose