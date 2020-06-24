Fed's Evans: Expects a broad economic recovery, but will take time
Fed's Evans speaking. Nonvoter
Fed's Evans is on the wires saying:
- Expects broad economic recovery but will take time
- Economic outlook is more uncertain at any time in his career
- He forecasts a GDP returning to precrisis level later in at 2022
- He expects intermittent outbreaks, made worse by too fast reopenings, to hold back to growth
- More fiscal, monetary policy action it may be necessary
- Low-wage workers in exposed industries face disproportionate pain
- It's too early to tell if surprising May jobs gains represent stronger underlying demand