Fed's Evans: Expects a broad economic recovery, but will take time

Fed's Evans speaking. Nonvoter









Expects broad economic recovery but will take time



Economic outlook is more uncertain at any time in his career



He forecasts a GDP returning to precrisis level later in at 2022



He expects intermittent outbreaks, made worse by too fast reopenings, to hold back to growth



More fiscal, monetary policy action it may be necessary



Low-wage workers in exposed industries face disproportionate pain



It's too early to tell if surprising May jobs gains represent stronger underlying demand

Fed's Evans is on the wires saying: