Fed's Evans: Expects a broad economic recovery, but will take time

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Fed's Evans speaking. Nonvoter

Fed's Evans

Fed's Evans is on the wires saying:
  • Expects broad economic recovery but will take time
  • Economic outlook is more uncertain at any time in his career
  • He forecasts a GDP returning to precrisis level later in at 2022
  • He expects intermittent outbreaks, made worse by too fast reopenings, to hold back to growth
  • More fiscal, monetary policy action it may be necessary
  • Low-wage workers in exposed industries face disproportionate pain
  • It's too early to tell if surprising May jobs gains represent stronger underlying demand
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose