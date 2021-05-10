Fed's Evans: Friday's jobs numbers were 'definitely surprising'

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the Chicago Fed President on CNBC:

Fed's Evans
  • Believes the disappointing jobs number will be a 'one month thing' due to restarting economy
  • I think workers are looking for jobs that will be good for 5 years, not 3 months
  • We will have to pay attention to wages and whether that will lead to sustainable inflation over years, I don't think it will
  • There isn't enough supply for a lot of goods
  • Once all the bottlenecks are worked out, I think it will level out
  • Beyond temporary factors, inflation expectations will be very important, we'll be watching that
  • Inflation rates at 2.5% don't bother me as long as it's consistent with averaging 2% over time
  • We're going to have to see more employment numbers and we're going to need to see inflation to start a taper talk. When data is stronger, we'll be talking about it
There's nothing new here but Evans is the Fed President that's most-aligned with the core of the FOMC so he's a good person to watch carefully.
