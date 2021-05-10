Fed's Evans: Friday's jobs numbers were 'definitely surprising'

Comments from the Chicago Fed President on CNBC:





Believes the disappointing jobs number will be a 'one month thing' due to restarting economy

I think workers are looking for jobs that will be good for 5 years, not 3 months

We will have to pay attention to wages and whether that will lead to sustainable inflation over years, I don't think it will

There isn't enough supply for a lot of goods

Once all the bottlenecks are worked out, I think it will level out

Beyond temporary factors, inflation expectations will be very important, we'll be watching that

Inflation rates at 2.5% don't bother me as long as it's consistent with averaging 2% over time

We're going to have to see more employment numbers and we're going to need to see inflation to start a taper talk. When data is stronger, we'll be talking about it



There's nothing new here but Evans is the Fed President that's most-aligned with the core of the FOMC so he's a good person to watch carefully.