Fed's Evans: More fiscal relief needed

Chicago Fed Pres. Evans speaking



more fiscal relief needed, cites large potential hole in aggregate demand as prior 8 expires



United States taking serious, unnecessary risks by not extending more federal aid to out of work households



people, businesses and minority neighborhoods have borne unfair, outsize burden from pandemic recession



inclusive recovery difficult until we've made sufficient progress in controlling virus



sees inequalities steepening the longer the pandemic, recession continues



repeats Fed is committed to using full range of tools until confident economy on track to full employment, stable inflation



Fed's Evans is a nonvoting member on the FOMC in 2020.