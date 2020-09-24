Fed's Evans: More fiscal relief needed
Chicago Fed Pres. Evans speaking
Fed's Evans is a nonvoting member on the FOMC in 2020.
- more fiscal relief needed, cites large potential hole in aggregate demand as prior 8 expires
- United States taking serious, unnecessary risks by not extending more federal aid to out of work households
- people, businesses and minority neighborhoods have borne unfair, outsize burden from pandemic recession
- inclusive recovery difficult until we've made sufficient progress in controlling virus
- sees inequalities steepening the longer the pandemic, recession continues
- repeats Fed is committed to using full range of tools until confident economy on track to full employment, stable inflation