Fed's Evans: More fiscal relief needed

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Chicago Fed Pres. Evans speaking

  • more fiscal relief needed, cites large potential hole in aggregate demand as prior 8 expires
  • United States taking serious, unnecessary risks by not extending more federal aid to out of work households
  • people, businesses and minority neighborhoods have borne unfair, outsize burden from pandemic recession
  • inclusive recovery difficult until we've made sufficient progress in controlling virus
  • sees inequalities steepening the longer the pandemic, recession continues
  • repeats Fed is committed to using full range of tools until confident economy on track to full employment, stable inflation
Fed's Evans is a nonvoting member on the FOMC in 2020.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose