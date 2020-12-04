Coming Up!
Feds Evans: Most important stimulus for economy is fiscal public health safety
Chicago Fed Pres. Evans speaking to reporters
- most important stimulus for economy in next month's is fiscal public health safety
- was a latecomer to optimism on vaccine rollout, can imagine upside risk for the economy
- he is comfortable with current asset purchase program, would be for next several months
- not opposed to more accommodation, just not sure of right timing
- a much bigger balance sheet may be required to get inflation up over 2%
- steeper yield curve is a reflection of improved economic outlook or conditions, not a concern
- do not expect to raise rates until 2023, probably 2024
- payroll report was weaker than he was expecting
- Fed already buying bonds at pretty good strength
- better idea of outlook by spring to assess asset buying
