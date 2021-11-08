Fed's Evans: Much of the current surge in inflation is temporary

There's higher uncertainty on how long it will take for supply/demand conditiosn to normalize and reduce inflation

Sees greater risks to inflation outlook than had seen last summer

Uncertainties on outlook could lead Fed to delay or bring forward rate increases

Stronger labor market will bring some retirees back to work

Unemployment doesn't tell the whole story

With covid cases down, there's more room for optimism

Still have a ways to go until inclusive full employment

Evans is usually a good barometer of the core of the Fed and I'd say that's what we're hearing here. They continue to push back on inflation fears but are less-strident than in August.

