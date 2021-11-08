Fed's Evans: Much of the current surge in inflation is temporary

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the Chicago Fed President:

Comments from the Chicago Fed President:
  • There's higher uncertainty on how long it will take for supply/demand conditiosn to normalize and reduce inflation
  • Sees greater risks to inflation outlook than had seen last summer
  • Uncertainties on outlook could lead Fed to delay or bring forward rate increases
  • Stronger labor market will bring some retirees back to work
  • Unemployment doesn't tell the whole story
  • With covid cases down, there's more room for optimism
  • Still have a ways to go until inclusive full employment
Evans is usually a good barometer of the core of the Fed and I'd say that's what we're hearing here. They continue to push back on inflation fears but are less-strident than in August.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose