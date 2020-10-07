Fed's Evans: My forecast is now less pessimistic than it was at mid-year
Comments from the Chicago Fed President:
- US economy far from robust, inflation far below 2%
- Economic fallout has been uneven
- Full recovery will take some time, many risks and uncertainties
- GDP at the end of 2020 will be about 3-1/2 percent below its year-ago level, rather than the roughly 7 percent drop I projected in June.
- Growth will be about 4 percent next year and trail down to around 2-1/2 percent by 2023
- Full speech
There's nothing new here.