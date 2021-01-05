Fed's Evans: 'Perhaps it is time to revamp regulatory strategies amid low rate environment'
Evans asked about financial stability
- Supervision and regulation, no monetary policy, are the best tools for financial stability
- Repeats that it will take years for Fed to hit 2% avg inflation goal
I think there will eventually be a lively debate out this. There are pockets of the world -- like real estate -- that get skewed by low rates and that doesn't necessarily mean broad inflation. It's not anyone's job to monitor or act on that.