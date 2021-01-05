Fed's Evans: 'Perhaps it is time to revamp regulatory strategies amid low rate environment'

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Evans asked about financial stability

  • Supervision and regulation, no monetary policy, are the best tools for financial stability
  • Repeats that it will take years for Fed to hit 2% avg inflation goal
I think there will eventually be a lively debate out this. There are pockets of the world -- like real estate -- that get skewed by low rates and that doesn't necessarily mean broad inflation. It's not anyone's job to monitor or act on that.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose