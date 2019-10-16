Fed's Evans: Policy is probably in a good place but keeping an open mind

'Policy is probably in a good place' after two cuts

He is 'keeping an open mind' to arguments supporting further cuts

Fed would 'act aggressively' if 'faced with an imminent downturn'

Proactively cutting rates in response to downside risks when rates are low provides buffer for economy and helps absorb shocks

A 'modest overshoot' of inflation could help meet inflation target



That rates are in a good place is almost the exact language that Daly used yesterday. I can't help but thinking that the Fed is setting up for a pause.





