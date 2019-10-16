Fed's Evans: Policy is probably in a good place but keeping an open mind

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Chicago Fed President:

  • 'Policy is probably in a good place' after two cuts
  • He is 'keeping an open mind' to arguments supporting further cuts
  • Fed would 'act aggressively' if 'faced with an imminent downturn'
  • Proactively cutting rates in response to downside risks when rates are low provides buffer for economy and helps absorb shocks
  • A 'modest overshoot' of inflation could help meet inflation target
That rates are in a good place is almost the exact language that Daly used yesterday. I can't help but thinking that the Fed is setting up for a pause.

Update:
  • Stock prices look high and Fed keeping an eye out for bubbles. Risks are moderate


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose