Fed's Evans: Policy is probably in a good place but keeping an open mind
Chicago Fed President:
- 'Policy is probably in a good place' after two cuts
- He is 'keeping an open mind' to arguments supporting further cuts
- Fed would 'act aggressively' if 'faced with an imminent downturn'
- Proactively cutting rates in response to downside risks when rates are low provides buffer for economy and helps absorb shocks
- A 'modest overshoot' of inflation could help meet inflation target
That rates are in a good place is almost the exact language that Daly used yesterday. I can't help but thinking that the Fed is setting up for a pause.
Update:
- Stock prices look high and Fed keeping an eye out for bubbles. Risks are moderate