Fed's Evans: Recent rise in inflation expectations welcome

Accommodative policy has his full support



Low risk of high persistent inflation in 2022 and beyond



Recent increase in inflation not a precursor of undesirable high inflation



Recent rise in inflation expectations welcome



Inflation expectations not signaling inflation is spiraling out-of-control



Will not be easy to cut through effects of temporary supply constraints to see underlying inflation dynamics



The comments are in line with the Fed's recent mantra. Although inflation is expected to rise and remain higher in 2021 due to reopening and base effects, the gains are seen as transitory and likely not to be consistent and persistent.