Fed's Evans repeats that central bank won't have a good reading on economy until spring

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Evans

  • Still waiting on many sectors to recover
  • With vaccine we should be in a pretty good situation
  • Optimistic but we have a long ways to go
  • Pandemic has raised 'an awful lot of questions' about the future of commercial real estate
  • Doesn't see inflation at 2% until 2022, maybe 2023
  • Doesn't see Fed hiking rates until late 2023, maybe 2024
I read this as an indication the Fed is on the sidelines right now but others disagree. JPM is out with a call for an operation twist or more QE in December.

