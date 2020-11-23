Fed's Evans repeats that central bank won't have a good reading on economy until spring
Comments from Evans
- Still waiting on many sectors to recover
- With vaccine we should be in a pretty good situation
- Optimistic but we have a long ways to go
- Pandemic has raised 'an awful lot of questions' about the future of commercial real estate
- Doesn't see inflation at 2% until 2022, maybe 2023
- Doesn't see Fed hiking rates until late 2023, maybe 2024
I read this as an indication the Fed is on the sidelines right now but others disagree. JPM is out with a call for an operation twist or more QE in December.