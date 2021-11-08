Fed's Evans say if inflation expectations increase a lot it'd make sense to think about a 2022 rate hike

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Regional Fed (Chicago) chief Evans

  • Searches for new Fed presidents will be a test for Fed's effort to lay groundwork for more diversity
  • have had substantial discussions with Chicago Fed board of directors on search for successor
  • bar is 'reasonably high' for changing pace of Fed's taper
  • we have time to be patient
  • do not see current rate of wage increases as indicating overly accommodative policy
  • by the spring we will know a lot more about the inflation outlook
  • if inflation expectations increase a lot, it would make sense to think about a 2022 rate hike  


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose