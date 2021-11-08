Fed's Evans say if inflation expectations increase a lot it'd make sense to think about a 2022 rate hike
Regional Fed (Chicago) chief Evans
- Searches for new Fed presidents will be a test for Fed's effort to lay groundwork for more diversity
- have had substantial discussions with Chicago Fed board of directors on search for successor
- bar is 'reasonably high' for changing pace of Fed's taper
- we have time to be patient
- do not see current rate of wage increases as indicating overly accommodative policy
- by the spring we will know a lot more about the inflation outlook
- if inflation expectations increase a lot, it would make sense to think about a 2022 rate hike