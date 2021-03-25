Fed's Evans says he suspects it will be 2024 before they hike rates

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the Chicago Fed President:

  • Once inflation is at 2% and on track to overshoot, Fed can slowly raise interest rates
  • Inflation will be the real test for timing liftoff
  • There will be transitory price increases this year but will struggle to get 2% inflation in 2022
  • If economy recovers faster, Fed could hike faster
He raises an interesting point about 2022. Once the pent-up demand fades and (hopefully) the supply bottlenecks ease, there should be some disinflationary pressure. There's very little talk about that.

