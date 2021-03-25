Fed's Evans says he suspects it will be 2024 before they hike rates

Once inflation is at 2% and on track to overshoot, Fed can slowly raise interest rates

Inflation will be the real test for timing liftoff

There will be transitory price increases this year but will struggle to get 2% inflation in 2022

If economy recovers faster, Fed could hike faster

He raises an interesting point about 2022. Once the pent-up demand fades and (hopefully) the supply bottlenecks ease, there should be some disinflationary pressure. There's very little talk about that.

