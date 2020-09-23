Fed's Evans says he's in a 'distinct minority' in wanting 2.5% inflation

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

More from the Chicago Fed President:

  • Says if Fed is skittish about how much to overshoot 2%, its job will get a lot more difficult
  • Doing more bond buying prematurely wouldn't be as effective; it may be better to wait on bond buying until unemployment closer to 66%
  • May consider adjusting QE pace once there's more clarity on economy
  • He's concerned that fiscal support will be less than the $500m to $1t that he's assumed
  • Fed has not induced excess risk taking beyond what was seen pre-crisis; asset prices reflect optimism
That last line is tough to swallow.

