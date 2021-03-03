Fed's Evans scheduled to speak at the top of the hour

Haven't heard anything from Bostic





Later at 2 PM ET/1900 GMT the Federal Reserve release its current beige book ahead of the next FOMC rate meeting. The beige book is an anecdotal view of the current economic environment with the perspective from the different regional federal reserve districts.



the Fed's Evans is expected to discuss the economic outlook at the top of the hour. He is speaking at a virtual event hosted by the CFA Society Chicago. There is expected to be a Q&A with both the media and audience.