Fed's Evans: Sees 9% – 9.5% unemployment at the end of the year

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Chicago Fed Pres. Charlie Evans

Chicago Fed Pres. Charles Evans is on the wires saying:
  • controlling virus, wearing masks is important to getting consumers feeling comfortable
  • his baseline outlook is for US second-quarter to shrink by 30 to 35%, with strong growth in the 2nd half
  • says continuing virus is spread is likely to put a damper on consumer sentiment
  • sees 9% or 9.5% unemployment at the end of the year, 6.5% next year
  • if there is a 2nd wave of outbreak, would expect worse unemployment growth
  • he expects US GDP to get back into prior peak by middle or late 2022
  • policy needs to be positioned against downside risks
  • very importantly get inflation up to Fed's 2% goal
  • it's not hard to figure out that Fed needs to provide accommodation 1 unemployment is high and inflation is low
Fed's Evans is a nonvoting member this year.

The Federal Reserve's central tendencies for employment at the end of year at a median estimate of 9.3%. Fed's Bullard has been quoted recently that unemployment could go to below 8% by the end of the year. Of course the likes to go out on a limb often.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose