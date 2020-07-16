Fed's Evans: Sees 9% – 9.5% unemployment at the end of the year

controlling virus, wearing masks is important to getting consumers feeling comfortable



his baseline outlook is for US second-quarter to shrink by 30 to 35%, with strong growth in the 2nd half



says continuing virus is spread is likely to put a damper on consumer sentiment



sees 9% or 9.5% unemployment at the end of the year, 6.5% next year



if there is a 2nd wave of outbreak, would expect worse unemployment growth



he expects US GDP to get back into prior peak by middle or late 2022



policy needs to be positioned against downside risks

very importantly get inflation up to Fed's 2% goal



it's not hard to figure out that Fed needs to provide accommodation 1 unemployment is high and inflation is low



Fed's Evans is a nonvoting member this year.







The Federal Reserve's central tendencies for employment at the end of year at a median estimate of 9.3%. Fed's Bullard has been quoted recently that unemployment could go to below 8% by the end of the year. Of course the likes to go out on a limb often.

