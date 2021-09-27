Fed's Evans: Sees one rate hike in 2023 and a 'gentle incline' after that

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the Chicago Fed President:

  • Sees inflation rising to 2.4% in 2024 which would be a 'virtue' and 'helpful' in reinforcing expectations
  • If we saw inflation was higher than appropriate for 2% avg target, would want to hike at steeper pace
  • Wants to see jobs momentum continue in next jobs report
  • Expects unemployment to end the year below 5%
Anyone predicting inflation to a decimal point in 2024 is going to get a serving of hubris. I think he's trying to make the point about tolerating an overshoot but you can already see central bankers getting uncomfortable about inflation.

