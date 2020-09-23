Fed's Evans: Should be clear that 2.5% inflation for some time is likely in the cards

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the Chicago Fed President

  • Should be clear that 2.5% inflation for some time is likely in the cards if Fed is doing its job right
  • It's unbelievably important to exceeds 2% inflation for some time
  • Absence of fiscal support would mean unemployment rate would not fall as much
Kaplan has said 2.25%-2.50% but Evans is pushing the top end of that range. He's said 2.5% a before but adding 'some time' to it is a step further.

