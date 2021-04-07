Fed's Evans: 'Substantial further progress' won't be met for a while

Still some ways before reaching goals

Expects policy to remain on hold for some time

Hopefully employment goal in sight before too long

Achieving inflation goal may prove more difficult

Economy has a good deal of momentum but still a long way to go before regaining pre-pandemic levels

We need to get higher rates of inflation and solidify 2% inflation expectations

We have a full slate of Fedspeak today and the FOMC minutes but I expect a similar tone from all of them.

