Fed's Evans: US economy "close" to meeting the bar to start bond tapering

Remarks by Chicago Fed president, Charles Evans





US economy close to meeting substantial progress bar to start taper

If job market continues to improve, that bar will likely be met soon

Inflation does not yet satisfy Fed's overshooting criterion

Long-run inflation expectations likely somewhat below target

Fed should focus on producing sustainable inflation that aligns with 2% goal

Expects most supply issues to be "largely resolved" next year

Well, I reckon that's more to the fact that they don't want to spook markets all too quickly. I mean, baby steps. Taper now. Hike later.

That will put a lot of emphasis on the coming jobs report on 8 October. Besides that, he's also making a clear distinction that tapering may not necessarily mean liftoff for rates as the Fed still views the latest push in prices to be more transient.