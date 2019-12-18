Fed's Evans: US labor market is vibrant; Economy is doing remarkably well

Chicago Fed Pres. Charles Evans speaks in Indianapolis

Comments from Chicago Fed Pres. Charles Evans:

Labor market is now vibrant.



Gone to a point where we are pausing on policy



Economy is doing remarkably well



We are at a good setting for monetary policy



Fed should be averaging 2% inflation



It is a good time to watch the data



Expects employment growth to eventually tail off toward 100,000 jobs a month





He adds:

He is personally worried inflation is too low



We need to be willing to go well past 2% inflation

Importantly get inflation up to Fed's 2% goal

These comments are congruent to the Fed Chair's comments last week when he said that it would take a "significant and persistent" rise in inflation for the Fed to move rates higher.

With the Fed dot plot forecasting no change in policy and 2020, the comments from Evans are congruent with that view. Evans is not a voting member on the FOMC in 2020.