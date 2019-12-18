Fed's Evans: US labor market is vibrant; Economy is doing remarkably well

Category: Central Banks

Chicago Fed Pres. Charles Evans speaks in Indianapolis

Comments from Chicago Fed Pres. Charles Evans:
  • Labor market is now vibrant.
  • Gone to a point where we are pausing on policy
  • Economy is doing remarkably well
  • We are at a good setting for monetary policy
  • Fed should be averaging 2% inflation
  • It is a good time to watch the data
  • Expects employment growth to eventually tail off toward 100,000 jobs a month
With the Fed dot plot forecasting no change in policy and 2020, the comments from Evans are congruent with that view. Evans is not a voting member on the FOMC in 2020. 

He adds:
  • He is personally worried inflation is too low
  • We need to be willing to go well past 2% inflation
  • Importantly get inflation up to Fed's 2% goal
These comments are congruent to the Fed Chair's comments last week when he said that it would take a "significant and persistent" rise in inflation for the Fed to move rates higher.
