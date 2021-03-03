Fed's Evans: Yields increasing due to real factors, like vaccines
Comments from the Chicago Fed President:
- A stronger economy would make real rates go up
- Says he's not thinking about yield-curve control
- Fed could lengthen maturity of bond buying if needed
- Financial markets are pricing in a more positive outlook
- Markts absorbing increased borrowing due to fiscal aid
Evans made it clear that he has not inclination towards an operation twist in his comments earlier today. There's nothing new here.