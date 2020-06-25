Fed's George: A full recovery is still far off, despite job gains in May
Comments from KC Fed President George:
- Pandemic has created serious financial consequences for state and local governments
- Fed's actions have helped to ease financial conditions and improve market functioning
- Determining the path of monetary policy to be more-difficult
I feel like the Fed shouldn't even be talking about that jobs report; there were so many caveats.
The early consensus on the June jobs non-farm payrolls report is 3m new jobs and unemployment down to 12.4% from 13.3%.