Fed's George: Single-family housing is 'booming' and looks poised to remain strong for some time

Changes in housing and office post-pandemic could lead to stress in real estate



Federal programs so far have kept strains on real estate finance 'contained' but that could change when aid expires

Longer-time risks involve rise of telecommuting and reshuffling of population away from city centres

She hits on many salient points here. There's something in the air and the grand psychology of people wanting to live in big cities is changing, especially with people already spending so much of their lives on the internet.

