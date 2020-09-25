Fed's George: Economic recovery far from complete

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Kansas City Feds Esther George

Kansas City Feds Esther George is speaking. She says
  • economic recovery far from complete
  • household, commercial strains could damage banks
  • opposes loosening big banks capital standards
  • warrants bank strains could still materialize
  • banks in particular need to be vigilant given stress in their core markets particularly commercial real estate
  • monetary policy, changing capital rules may hasten ongoing consolidation in the banking industry
George is not a voting member on the FOMC board in 2020
