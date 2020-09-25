Fed's George: Economic recovery far from complete

Kansas City Feds Esther George

Kansas City Feds Esther George is speaking. She says

economic recovery far from complete



household, commercial strains could damage banks



opposes loosening big banks capital standards



warrants bank strains could still materialize



banks in particular need to be vigilant given stress in their core markets particularly commercial real estate



monetary policy, changing capital rules may hasten ongoing consolidation in the banking industry



George is not a voting member on the FOMC board in 2020

