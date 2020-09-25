Fed's George: Economic recovery far from complete
Kansas City Feds Esther George
Kansas City Feds Esther George is speaking. She says
- economic recovery far from complete
- household, commercial strains could damage banks
- opposes loosening big banks capital standards
- warrants bank strains could still materialize
- banks in particular need to be vigilant given stress in their core markets particularly commercial real estate
- monetary policy, changing capital rules may hasten ongoing consolidation in the banking industry
George is not a voting member on the FOMC board in 2020