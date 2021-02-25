Fed's George: Much of the increase in yields reflects growing optimism in the strength of the recovery

Mon pol is set to remain highly accommodative for some time



Fed is positioned to patient

It's too early to discuss pulling back on accommodation given unemployment and below-target inflation

Recent rise in long-term rates does not warrant a response

Much of the increase in yields reflects growing optimism in the strength of the recovery

Additional monetary stimulus could exacerbate the unevenness that has been the defining characteristic of the pandemic downturn

Unemployment rate of 6.3% likely underestimates slack in labor market

If one Fed President breaks away from the pack and starts talking about taper, George is a good bet to be that person but she's certainly not doing that today. It's another sign that there's nothing to fear from the FOMC (for now).

