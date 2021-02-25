Fed's George: Much of the increase in yields reflects growing optimism in the strength of the recovery
Comments from the KC Fed President
- Mon pol is set to remain highly accommodative for some time
- Fed is positioned to patient
- It's too early to discuss pulling back on accommodation given unemployment and below-target inflation
- Recent rise in long-term rates does not warrant a response
- Additional monetary stimulus could exacerbate the unevenness that has been the defining characteristic of the pandemic downturn
- Unemployment rate of 6.3% likely underestimates slack in labor market
If one Fed President breaks away from the pack and starts talking about taper, George is a good bet to be that person but she's certainly not doing that today. It's another sign that there's nothing to fear from the FOMC (for now).