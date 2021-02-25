Fed's George: Much of the increase in yields reflects growing optimism in the strength of the recovery

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the KC Fed President

  • Mon pol is set to remain highly accommodative for some time
  • Fed is positioned to patient
  • It's too early to discuss pulling back on accommodation given unemployment and below-target inflation
  • Recent rise in long-term rates does not warrant a response
  • Much of the increase in yields reflects growing optimism in the strength of the recovery
  • Additional monetary stimulus could exacerbate the unevenness that has been the defining characteristic of the pandemic downturn
  • Unemployment rate of 6.3% likely underestimates slack in labor market
If one Fed President breaks away from the pack and starts talking about taper, George is a good bet to be that person but she's certainly not doing that today. It's another sign that there's nothing to fear from the FOMC (for now).

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose